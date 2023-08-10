BROOKVILLE — The veterans banners may disappear from Brookville’s streets after this year if someone doesn’t step forward to take over the program.
Brookville Laurel Festival secretary LuAnn Murray said, “The banner program is in danger of folding. Due to various issues, the Brookville Laurel Festival will no longer be running the program.”
Murray said the ideal group to run the program would be “a non-profit organization. This is not to make money; it is to honor our veterans. There are zero dollars to made off this project.”’
Now in its third year, the groundwork for the program has been laid, “but there is a lot of hard work and dedicated hours involved,” she said. “Each year the banners have to be scrubbed and stored.” This year banners honoring 215 veterans are included in the display. The banners are posted prior to Memorial Day and are taken down after Veterans Day, when they are cleaned and stored for the winter.
“The need for someone to step up is urgent,” Murray said. “If we don’t find anyone to take over the program, all banners will be returned to their sponsors.” She said she will “turn the program over to the best interested party upon approval of all those currently involved in the program.”
Anyone interested in learning more about what is involved in the banner program can contact Murray at luannmurray0269@gmail.com or call 814-715-0269.