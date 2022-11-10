RIMERSBURG – The 65th Annual Union High School Veterans Day Celebration will be held on Friday, Nov. 11.
The morning will start off with a breakfast for veterans at 8:30 a.m., followed by a concert at 9 a.m. The program will commence at 9:30 a.m.
Veterans, military families and members of the public are welcome to attend.
The senior high concert band will perform the concert and will be joined during the assembly by the eighth grade choir and the senior high choir.
The event is sponsored by the Union High School Student Council.