RIMERSBURG – Union High School will host its 64th annual Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Veterans and their families are welcome to attend. A reception for the veterans will start at 8:15 a.m. in the cafeteria, followed by a musical presentation by the Union High School Concert Band beginning at 9 a.m. The families and public are welcome to sit in the gymnasium for the band concert until the program commences.

The program will follow at 9:30 a.m., after the veterans have entered the gymnasium.

The Veterans Day program will include selections from the Union High School Choir and Band. Bill Coradi, a teacher at Union High School, will serve as the guest speaker.

Prior to becoming a teacher, Coradi served three years of active duty in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Ft. Stewart, Ga. as part of the 7th Cavalry in the 3rd Infantry Division.

