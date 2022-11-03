KNOX – State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) is inviting all veterans of the 63rd District to an event to recognize their service, sacrifice and dedication to the United States, Pennsylvania and local communities.
The Veterans Breakfast, to be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Knox United Methodist Church, is being held in conjunction with Veterans Day and the nationwide observance to honor the millions of men and women who have valiantly served our country.
“Each year, Veterans Day gives us all an opportunity to reflect about our military heroes and the valuable contributions they have made on behalf of our country,” Oberlander said. “Through their courage and sacrifice, these American heroes have always answered that call to ensure our nation’s safety and security. And that is why it is so important to make sure that our veterans are honored for all they have done.”
Both non-combat veterans and those who served during war time are encouraged to attend this event. There is no charge to attend.
The church is located at 9729 Route 338 in Knox.
To attend, veterans should register by calling Oberlander’s Clarion office at (814) 226-9000.