CLARION – Clarion County veterans of military service and their spouses are invited to attend this year’s Clarion County Veterans Picnic from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
There will be music, food, drawings and representatives from Butler VMAC and other agencies geared toward veteran services.
The Clarion County Civil Air Patrol cadets are handling color guard duties and assisting with parking.
The Liberty House Restaurant from the Clarion VFW post is catering the event.
Volunteers from Burns Funeral Home and Clarion County Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss plan on helping with the cooking of the hotdogs and hamburgers.
Goble Funeral Home has donated a welcoming gift for each veteran.
The park is located at 100 Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
The event will be held under the large “Veterans Pavilion” at the park. There is plenty of seating and nearby parking.
The picnic is free and open to all county veterans.
Caregivers and minor children of veterans are welcome. Also invited are widows of veterans and non-county veterans who are members of Clarion County-based veterans service organizations (with proof of membership).
Veterans who have signed up for the annual invitation mailing should have already received their postcards. County veterans who attend the picnic should make sure they sign up for next year’s mailing.