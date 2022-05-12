WAYNE TWP. – Faith and fellowship were once again at the forefront of an annual veterans turkey hunt in Wayne Township.
A total of 13 veterans and volunteers gathered May 1-3 at the Barrett family hunting lodge near Dayton for the second annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Outdoor/Rugged Cross Outdoors (RCO) veterans turkey fellowship hunt.
“It’s a time when we are blessed with the opportunity to share what we have and really circle it around Christ,” said hunt organizer Anthony Infante of the three-day event, which is sponsored by the two Christian outreach ministry organizations as a way to give back to area veterans for their service with a guided turkey hunt, while also engaging them in fellowship to strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ. “That’s really what we’re all about.”
According to event officials, the veterans turkey hunt was the result of a vision by Infante to expand the ministries’ already existing youth hunts on the same property to additional groups of individuals.
“Our organization[s] had wanted to do some veterans hunts, but God just hadn’t opened the door,” said Andy Kaminski, executive director of Rugged Cross Outdoors, pointing out that Infante is involved with both RCO and FCA.
Kaminski said an opportunity arose, however, when Infante met U.S. Marine veteran Eric Burkett, who immediately signed on to help make the vision of a veterans turkey hunt come to life last year.
“When Anthony met Eric it really opened the door for us to put this event together,” he said.
Similar to the 2021 event, Infante explained that Burkett joined three other veterans — Tim Rocca, Army; Scott Glassic, Air Force; and Shawn Strobel, Air Force — as well as Sims Miess, whose father was a Navy SEAL, at the hunting lodge May 1-3 for two mornings of volunteer-guided turkey hunting and an afternoon chukar hunt hosted by Eaglerock Setters of Butler.
“Eric reached out to some guys who he thought would be a good fit for the hunt,” Infante said, noting that none of this year’s veterans, excluding Burkett, had ever been turkey hunting before. “Two of them shot their first bird [Monday] morning.”
One of the first-time successful hunters was Glassic of Butler who admitted that, at first, he didn’t quite understand the hype that surrounded turkey hunting.
“One of the guys asked me if I was excited to go turkey hunting, and I told him that I didn’t see what the big deal was in shooting a bird,” Glassic said. That impression changed in the blind, he said, when he encountered a large turkey that had emerged just yards away from where he was positioned.
“I was shaking, and I think I held my breath for like two minutes,” he laughed, recalling the moment he pulled the trigger, shooting the bird. Reflecting on his experience, he said he is now definitely “hooked” on turkey hunting and hopes to share the experience with his son in the future. “It was the most exciting thing I think I’ve done in my life.”
While hunting is an enjoyable part of the weekend, Infante said the event is centered around evening Bible studies and spiritual messages that encourage growth in both friendships and faith.
“This year, we wanted to be even more intentional with the men’s spiritual fellowship,” he said, adding that Glassic provided the devotions for the group each night.
Glassic took the opportunity to reflect on his story, emphasizing how his faith has influenced his life over the past 25 years.
“If you told me I was going to do [this ministry] 20 years ago, I’d have said you’re really crazy,” Glassic said, noting that this year’s focus was believing that God is real. “While the guys are sitting out in their blinds, I wanted to point out for them to look around and watch the woods come to life with the sunrise and really see God’s hand at work.”
Pastor Jamie Kendrew, who volunteered at the event, agreed, pointing out that the outdoors is a “place where God shows up.”
“There’s a spiritual, physical and mental aspect to what is being taught out here,” Kendrew said, adding that it is “neat” to see RCO and FCA work together to co-sponsor the hunt. “It’s a blast for me to watch people become who God has created them to be.”
He said that he thinks the valuable part of the ministry is the opportunity it provides for veterans to talk to one another and to others who have been through similar experiences.
“Some of these guys don’t get that opportunity often,” he said.
Two volunteers who returned this year to help with the hunt included New Bethlehem business owner and hunting enthusiast Rich Shilling and U.S. Marine veteran Shawn Kotchey who helped Glassic and Miess bag their first birds on the first morning of the hunt.
Kotchey, who owns Millcreek Valley Game Calls, once again provided each participating veteran with a personalized turkey call commemorating the event.
“It’s totally awesome,” Kotchey said of the annual hunt. “There are only a couple of things in life that I probably wouldn’t miss, and this veterans hunt is one.”