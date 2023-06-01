ALCOLA – A free, outdoor Christian music festival will return this month to the Redbank Valley.
The third annual Victory in the Valley will be held on Saturday, June 17 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park — located at 137 Park Road, Fairmount City.
The festival will begin at 4 p.m. with performances by Christian music artists Cochren & Co., Hannah Kerr and A Day Awaits.
Various concessions will be available on site.
Admission is free, and attendees should bring a chair.
The event is sponsored by the Redbank Valley Church Association and FamilyLife.
For more information, visit Victory in the Valley on Facebook.