ALCOLA – A free, outdoor Christian music festival will return this month to the Redbank Valley.
The second annual Victory in the Valley will be held on Saturday, June 18 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park — located at 137 Park Road, Fairmount City.
The festival will begin at 4 p.m. with performances by Christian music artists Tasha Layton, Damon Covert, John Tibbs, Jamie Kimmett and A Day Awaits.
Various concessions will be available, and a BBQ chicken dinner will be held on-site for $10.
Admission is free, and attendees should bring a chair.
For more information, visit Victory in the Valley on Facebook.