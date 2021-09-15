SHIPPENVILLE – More than a year after receiving initial approval, virtual visitations for inmates are up and running at the Clarion County Jail.
“GTL finally came in and has everything up and operational,” jail Warden Jeff Hornberger said of the virtual visitation kiosks during the Sept. 9 prison board meeting, pointing out that the equipment was supposed to go live back in May but had been delayed. The installation of the kiosks was initially approved last August as an alternative way for inmates to have face-to-face visits with family and friends. “The inmates have been using them since last Thursday.”
While mainly used for video visitation, Hornberger explained that the mobile kiosks also offer the opportunity for inmates to take high school and college courses, as well as conduct employment searches on a secure network for a pay-by-the-minute fee.
“There’s a lot of nice features on them,” he said, noting that the kiosks are available to inmates at their leisure throughout most of the day.
He further explained, however, that although inmates can take the mobile kiosks back to their cells to use the educational material, the video visitation feature will not work unless the device is connected to a docking station located in the common area of the cell block.
“If [the device] is taken off the docking station, the video stops on both sides,” Hornberger said, adding that the kiosks and their usage are continually monitored by jail staff.
District attorney, and prison board member, Drew Welsh pointed to another security feature within the mobile kiosks in that they blur the inmate’s surroundings during video visits.
“If someone is doing a video visit they have it so that you just see the inmate and everything else behind them is blurred,” he said, noting that the feature prevents outside individuals from being able to see the inside of the jail. “You basically just see the person’s face.”
According to Hornberger, the kiosks are shared between inmates in the same cell block at about a 30 percent ratio. So far, he said, the program seems to be working well.
“They [the inmates] are being very respectful of them,” he said, noting that the mobile kiosks serve as a good administrative tool for inmate compliance of jail rules and regulations. “They understand that it’s a privilege we can take away from them if they don’t follow the rules and regulations.”
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, prison board members discussed the need to pave the jail’s parking lot.
Following up on a discussion from last month, prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius reported that the jail received two quotes from IA Construction — one for patch work, at a cost of $17,600, and another for paving the entire lot at a total cost of $48,698.
In the ensuing discussion, board members noted that work had not been done on the parking lot since the jail’s construction more than 25 years ago, and ultimately voted to move ahead with paving the entire parking lot.
“If we don’t maintain it, it’s going to get worse,” board member Commissioner Ted Tharan said.
“There’s no shame for this blacktop,” Hornberger added. “It’s never been touched. I think it was sealed once.”
The project will be paid for out of the county’s capital expense funds.
Other Business
• Board members approved a contract amendment — pending solicitor review — with GTL, reducing the inmate fees for local and intralata calls from the current 26 cents per minute to 21 cents per minute in accordance with new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations.
“[The FCC] sets a mandate on what we can actually charge inmates for phone calls,” Hornberger explained, adding that the fees are re-evaluated every few years. “We have to make [our fee] correspond with that the FCC regulations are.”
• In his report, Hornberger pointed out that the jail’s average daily population for August was approximately 63 inmates. There were 35 total commitments and 43 total releases last month.
In addition, Hornberger reported, three inmates received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while 10 inmates received their second dose.