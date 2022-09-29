NEW BETHLEHEM – Fans of Village Pizza in New Bethlehem will soon be able to satisfy their cravings, as the longtime local business is getting ready to open soon in a new location and with a new owner.
Denise George said the new Village Pizza is set to open Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Markel Building along Broad Street in New Bethlehem, a short distance across the street from where Village operated for nearly 30 years.
Jeff and Rhonda Bowser, past owners of the business, opted to retire in June when the building that Village Pizza called home was purchased for the upcoming development of a new University Korner gas station and convenience store.
No stranger to Village Pizza, George said she started working at the business when she was 15 years old, and even continued there part-time after she graduated from high school.
After returning to school, George worked 16 years at Northwest Bank. She heard last November that the Bowsers were talking about retirement.
“I was thinking about a career change at that time too,” she said.
After talking it over with her fiancé, Mark Boyer, George said she approached the Bowsers in February about buying the business.
With everything arranged, George said they needed time from when the Bowsers had to be out of the former location, until the new location across the street could be ready.
No time was wasted once Village closed its doors in its former location.
“The next day we came in and took everything out,” George said of the move across the street. “We had a lot of help.”
A lot of work needed to be done in the new location, she said, noting that the past few months have seen the installation of new walls, new carpeting and many kitchen upgrades, including a new grill and deep fryers, along with the necessary kitchen hoods.
“We pretty much gutted the place,” she said earlier this week as work continued at the site. “It’s been a long process.”
George said that the Village Pizza name will remain, as will the restaurant’s signature sauce.
“There will be a few changes,” she said, explaining that the shop will serve homemade meatballs, and will bake its own bread for subs. They will also switch to using whole chicken wings, and making breadsticks from fresh dough.
“We want to keep the same Village Pizza, but with our own little touches.”
In time, George said, she may look to add new items to the menu to give customers greater variety.
George said she won’t be running the business on her own. Her son, Dylan Dick, will be her right-hand man, and she said three or four employees from Village will be making the move across the street as well. Plus, she said, she has hired two additional workers.
With many people anxious to get their favorite pizza back, George said she expects to be very busy over the opening week, and she said family members have also stepped up to help too.
Offering dine-in, take-out and delivery within a six-mile radius, Village Pizza will be open Wednesday through Sunday, and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
George said the restaurant will offer lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, along with nightly evening specials.
Despite having a lot to do before opening day, George said she can’t wait to bring Village Pizza back to New Bethlehem.
“I hated to see Village leave the town, and another business gone,” she said. “Why not buy it and keep Village here?”