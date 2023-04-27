TOBY TWP. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of the existing structure (Cherry Run Church Bridge) carrying SR 2009 over Cherry Run in Toby Township, Clarion County.
The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives, along with design consultants, will be available to answer questions.
Construction of the project is anticipated for spring of 2025 using a 12-mile detour. The estimated construction cost is approximately $1.42 million.
An online presentation of the project will be posted on May 1, which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.
To access the web page, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Clarion County box, and then choose SR 2009 Cherry Run Church project tile.
The presentation will be available from May 1 through May 12.