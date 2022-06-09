TOBY TWP. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of the existing structure on Cherry Run Road (State Route 2009) in Toby Township, Clarion County.
The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives, along with design consultants, will be available to answer questions.
Construction of the project is anticipated for 2024 using a detour. An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.
To access the web page, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 and click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Clarion County box, and then choose the Rimersburg Bridge Replacement Project tile. The presentation will be available June 13-24.