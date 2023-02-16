CLARION – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing Wayne Richard Weaver Bridge carrying State Route 1005 over the Clarion River in Clarion Borough and Highland Township, Clarion County.
The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge preservation project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.
Construction of the project is anticipated for summer of 2024 using phased construction. The estimated construction cost is approximately $1.6 million.
An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project. To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Clarion County box, and then choose the Wayne Richard Weaver Bridge Project tile.
The presentation will be available from Feb. 20 through March 6.