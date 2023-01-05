MANOR TWP. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the Graff Bridge preservation project carrying Route 422 over the Allegheny River, Route 3001 (Bunker Hill Road), Route 2011 (Hill Street), Buffalo & Pittsburgh (B&P) Railroad, and the Armstrong Trail in North Buffalo and Manor Townships, Armstrong County.
The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge preservation project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule and design. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.
Construction of the project is anticipated for the summer of 2025 and will maintain traffic using a single lane in each direction. The estimated construction cost is approximately $9 million.
An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.
To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Armstrong County box, and then choose the Graff Bridge Project tile. The presentation will be available from Jan. 9-23.