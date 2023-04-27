PAINT TWP. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of the existing Paint Mills Bridge, carrying State Route 4029 over Paint Creek in Paint Township, Clarion County.
Construction of the project is anticipated for summer of 2027 using a 13.7 mile detour. The estimated construction cost is approximately $1.5 million to $2 million.
An online presentation of the project was posted on April 24 which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.
To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10.
The presentation will be available through May 8.