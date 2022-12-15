INDIANA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure carrying Route 322 over the Clarion River in Clarion and Paint townships.
The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge preservation project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule and design. PennDOT representatives, along with design consultants, will be available to answer questions.
Construction of the project is anticipated for summer 2025 and will maintain traffic using a single lane controlled by temporary signals. Two single-day detours will be required for bearing replacement.
The estimated construction cost is approximately $1 million. An online presentation of the project has been posted, which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.
To access the web page, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10. Click on the “Public Meetings” link under the “District Links” heading, pick the Clarion County box, and then choose the “Clarion River Arch Project” tile. The presentation will be available from Dec. 19 to Jan. 9, 2023.
For more information, contact Kenneth Campbell, project manager, at kencampbel@pa.gov, or (724) 357-2646.