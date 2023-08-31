CLARION — Clarion Forest Visiting Nurse Association Hospice program is seeking volunteers to be part of an integrated health care team to help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
Hospice volunteers provide companionship to hospice patients, support to family members and caregivers, assist with basic household tasks, sew Memory Bears for patients’ families, provide clerical support in the hospice office, make phone calls to patients and their families and assist with hospice community events and bereavement programs.
The Visiting Nurse Association Hospice will hold a three-day volunteer training from 9 a.m.to noon on Sept. 20, 21 and 22 at the VNA office, located at 271 Perkins Road in Clarion.
For more information, or to register for training, contact Ruth Stewart at (814) 297-8360 by Sept. 12.