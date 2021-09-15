To many, the things handed down from one generation to the next have much meaning and connection with those loved ones who have passed on. Quilting pieces can be one way of passing on that connection.
More than 70 of those hand-made works of art will be on display all three days of the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival, as the Redbank Valley Historical Society hosts its “Voices In Fabric” Quilt Show Friday through Sunday, Sept. 17-19, at the society’s new History Center in the landmark bank tower building along Broad Street, just a short block away from the main festival grounds.
“Quilting served as a way for women to get together,” historical society president Cindy Morgan said. “As a child, I remember the church women gathering in our basement at the parsonage to make their quilts.”
Morgan said this year’s event will showcase more than 70 beautiful quilts from the area. One quilt displayed will be “The Dear Jane Quilt” made by Carol Kennemuth. This quilt was designed by Jane Stickle during the Civil War. In the 1860s, Jane was 43 and living on a farm alone. She lovingly created the quilt as a “reminder of the turbulent times the country was going through at the time.” She carefully embroidered the words “in War Time 1863” into the quilt. There are over 169 blocks, four pieced corner triangles, 52 pieced border triangles and a unique scalloped border. All together, the original quilt contained a total of 5,602 pieces. The original is on display at the Bennington Museum in Vermont.
The Quilt Show will showcase some of the best quilters and quilts in the area. They will share scenes of nature, including birds, cecropia moths and flowers; traditional patterns such as Log Cabin, Seven Sisters, Jacobs Ladder, double wedding ring, fans, bargello heart, the farmer’s wife, and baskets. There will also be very unique quilts of scripture passages, military, first responder, as well as wall hangings. There are several vintage quilts that have been passed down to many generations.
During the show, three quilts will be given away in a raffle drawing. The first one is the “Log Cabin Quilt” by Carol Kennemuth. The second quilt is “Scrappy Blue Nines” by Eileen Reid and the third is a wall hanging, “Honey Time” by Carol Huffman Staley. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the show, or at The Leader-Vindicator office.
The Quilt Show will be open at 301 Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The suggested admission donation is $5, with proceeds benefiting the Redbank Valley History Center.