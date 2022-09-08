Carla Sweitzer
Helping to serve lunch each day at the Heritage House in Brookville is one of the ways Carla Sweitzer has found to volunteer in her community.

 Patti Slaughter

BROOKVILLE — Carla Sweitzer, of Summerville, who has retired more than once, has found that being a volunteer adds meaning and pleasure to her life.

A fall that resulted in a broken shoulder last year has not slowed her down. She is found most days at the Heritage House in Brookville, where she assists in serving lunches. “I enjoy it. I think it’s wonderful that there is a place for seniors to go to. There are a lot of regulars and they enjoy the lunches,” she said.

