SLIGO – From investment options for reserve funds, to investments in the community’s recreation center, Sligo Borough officials were upbeat in their reports at their meetings Tuesday evening.
Sligo Borough Council highlighted ongoing efforts at the Sligo Recreation Center during the Feb. 7 meeting, noting that volunteers have been busy in the former school building along Colerain Street.
“Rick Smerkar is chairman of the Sligo Improvement Committee and has volunteered numerous hours washing walls down and is now painting,” said council president Sherry Laughlin.
“Rick’s doing a great job painting and cleaning, and that looks very much brighter when I walked in the side entrance,” said councilman Jason Kriebel.
Cindy Hall and Sandy Marsh also have volunteered hours washing walls, officials said.
Officials noted that state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s office will offer assistance with property tax and rent rebate applications at the Recreation Center on March 23.
Smerkar also offered a history lesson on the center’s first role as a school building.
“I was thinking about making a new logo for this Rec Center,” he told the council. “The Blue Birds or Bluejays were the mascot from 1928 to 1957 — that was the logo of the mascot for this school. They actually used it one year at Union High School and then they went to the Union Knights.
“The final people that played under this logo are 82 and 83 years old,” Smerkar continued. “Now if you think about, the first year’s graduating class walked right into a depression, later grads walked into World War II, the Korean War and so many changes.”
Smerker presented a Bluejays logo that he plans to hang in the building.
During the Sligo Authority’s meeting, members voted to purchase several higher interest certificates of deposit through William McCullough of Northwest Investment Services.
McCullough met with members earlier and outlined the purchase of CDs at about a 4.5 percent interest rate compared to the authority’s current account rate of 0.5 percent.
Sligo Authority members elected to purchase an $80,000 six-month certificate, while Sligo Borough Council will purchase a $200,000 six-month certificate.
The authority will transfer the money from the Sewer Debt Reserve account, while borough council will utilize the general fund.
During the six-month period, none of the funds would be needed for paying bills. Instead of the funds drawing minimal interest, officials said the new investments are expected to provide an additional source of revenue.
Other Business
• The authority and council agreed to advertise for a new full-time sewer/road maintenance employee. Currently, Shawn Kline, is the borough’s full-time maintenance employee, with part-time help from Ed Myers, who retired from the full-time position last year. In making the decision to advertise for a position, both groups expressed a desire to have two full-time employees for maintenance and the sewer treatment plant.
• Approval was granted for Kline to purchase some basic tools for his job, with costs split by the authority and borough.
• An additional $25,000 grant award from the Eccles Foundation was received for the Sligo footbridge project.
• The borough will allocate $40,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the footbridge project. Sligo Borough must allocate the remaining funds by Dec. 31, 2024 and spend them by Dec. 31, 2026.
• The Clarion Conservation District awarded a $95,165 grant from its Dirt and Gravel Low Volume Roads Program for Sligo’s Front Street Extension drainage and repairs project. Sligo needs to obtain property owner consent to enter the properties, prior to execution of the contract with the Conservation District.
• The borough received notice from Pennsylvania American Water that it is planning a water line replacement project near Licking Street.
• The council received a request from Sandy Marsh to change the name of Miller Street to North Shamrock Drive.
According to Marsh, Google Maps has listed the name incorrectly. According to research, the street has always been known as Miller Street and this is the designation used by Emergency Management Services for the official address.