EAST BRADY –A hot, dry and sunny day greeted volunteers from East Brady and surrounding communities as they took part in the annual Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania, held this year in East Brady on Saturday, April 23.
Twenty-one local volunteers and five workers from Clarion County Probation picked up more than 40 bags of litter along residential streets, Route 68 and in the community’s parks and playgrounds. Sidewalks in town were also swept.
In conjunction with this activity, Scott’s Landscaping trimmed bushes and trees at the Fuhrer Parklet at the Sergeant Carl Curran II Bridge, and volunteers removed debris.
Farmer’s National Bank provided the use of their parking lot for set-up. The Old Bank Deli donated donuts, cookies and coffee. Bags, safety vests and work gloves were provided by PennDOT.
The event was sponsored by the East Brady Area Development Corporation.