Harrisburg – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman marked National Voter Registration Day last week by reminding Pennsylvanians that the deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 24 and by visiting three college campuses to encourage students to register to vote.

“Census data show that 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible to vote but are not registered to do so,” Chapman said. “I encourage every one of those eligible Pennsylvania voters to take a few minutes to register online before the Oct. 24 deadline. Exercise your fundamental right to vote, and let your voice be heard in our next election.”

