CLARION – In an election considered tame even by off-year election standards, and extremely mundane compared with last fall’s presidential election, Tuesday’s election still managed to generate some local interest, particularly in races to fill seats on the Redbank Valley School Board.
Two of Redbank’s three voting regions featured races for seats on the board, which faces a longterm labor contract issue, recent teacher strike and other pressing issues.
In the Region II race which includes voters from New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township and the Oak Hall area of Monroe Township, challenger Mitch Blose topped incumbent Darren Bain, 352 votes to 232. Only one seat was open in the region.
In Region III, which includes voters from Hawthorn Borough and Redbank Township in Clarion County, as well as Redbank Township in Armstrong County, Dr. John Kimmel and Heidi Byers claimed the two four-year seats on the board.
Kimmel, who is the superintendent of the Union School District, led the way with 452 votes, followed by Byers with 403 votes. Finishing out of contention were incumbent Linda Ferringer with 156 votes and Clay Kennemuth with 100 votes.
Uncontested, Brent Wile secured 428 votes to claim the sole Region I seat in the election. The region includes South Bethlehem Borough and Mahoning and Madison townships in Armstrong County.
To the west in the Union School District, write-in votes may factor into the winning numbers for four four-year seats on the school board. A total of 450 write-in votes were cast; however, as of press time, it was unknown if one or more people split those tallies.
For those on the ballot for the four-year positions, newcomer Lisa Norbert led the way with 584 votes, followed by incumbent Adam Vogle with 537 votes, newcomer Kenneth Walter with 337 votes and incumbent John Creese with 274 votes.
In the race for one two-year school board seat at Union, incumbent Jeff Shirey, the lone candidate on the ballot, was re-elected with 563 votes. There were 123 write-in votes cast in the race.
County-wide races were lackluster this fall in both Clarion and Armstrong counties, with uncontested races for sheriff, coroner and treasurer in Clarion County, and for district attorney, sheriff and coroner in Armstrong.
In Clarion County, Shawn Zerfoss received 7,247 votes to become the new sheriff, while Dan Shingledecker received 7,541 votes to be elected coroner, a position he has held by appointment. Also, Karyn Montana secured 7,354 votes for a two-year term as county treasurer. She has held the position since the resignation of former treasurer Tom McConnell.
Armstrong County voters welcomed Frank Pitzer as the county’s new sheriff, offering up 10,285 votes. Incumbent coroner Brian Myers received 10,663 votes for re-election, and District Attorney Katie Charlton received 10,048 votes to secure her second term in office.
Of the few contested races in The Leader-Vindicator’s readership area, the following results were posted as of press time:
Armstrong County
• Bradys Bend Township Supervisor — Jody Jack (R), 84 votes; Stephen DeBacco Sr., 74 votes.
• Mahoning Township Inspector of Elections — Patricia Huffman (R), 178 votes; Kendra Cravener, 57 votes.
• Wayne Township Inspector of Elections — Nancy Lightner (R), 145 votes; Charlotte Closer (D), 64 votes.
Clarion County
• Clarion Borough Mayor — Jennifer Fulmer Vinson (D), 339 votes; Lexis Twentier (R), 306 votes.
• Clarion Borough Council, 4-Year (Vote for 4) — Keaton MacBeth (R), 340 votes; Benjamin Aaron (R), 330 votes; Patty Schmader (R), 321 votes; Rachel Roberts (D), 312 votes; Andy Ace Montana (Ind), 309 votes; Kirk Jacobson (D), 304 votes; Cassie Schwalm (D), 273 votes; Cybill Reed (D), 215 votes.
• East Brady Inspector of Elections — Kate Hall (R), 87 votes; Sally Snow (D), 74 votes.
• New Bethlehem Inspector of Elections — Lori Ferringer (R), 131 votes; Julie Evans (D), 87 votes.
• Redbank Township East Precinct Inspector of Elections — Mary Truitt (R), 107 votes; Trina Smith (D), 63 votes.
All vote totals are unofficial until certified by the election office in each county. Further details and write-in winner results will be published in a future issue of The Leader-Vindicator.