RIMERSBURG – A “major” water line break Tuesday along Main Street in Rimersburg triggered a boil water advisory for the community’s customers.
Borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton said that in order to repair the leak, which occurred near Heeter Lumber, the water pressure had to be reduced in the lines.
“Whenever we lower the pressure, DEP requires that we issue the boil water notice,” he said of state Department of Environmental Protection regulations. “It’s a safety thing.”
The borough issued the boil water advisory at 2:36 p.m. on Tuesday, telling Rimersburg Municipal Authority customers to not drink the water without boiling it first.
“Under a boil water advisory, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that water be brought to a rolling boil for one minute,” the borough’s notice stated. “Please do not drink the water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. We will inform you when you will no longer need to boil your water.”
Landlords in the community were asked to notify their tenants of the situation.
On Wednesday, McNaughton said that before the advisory can be lifted, water sampling must be done for two days without any problems. Samples were taken on Wednesday and will be taken again today (Thursday).
“The best case scenario, we can lift the advisory later in the day on Friday,” McNaughton said. “But that’s in a perfect world.”
McNaughton said that once the advisory can be lifted, the borough will notify customers via the one-call system.
“We definitely want them to boil water,” he said. “We don’t know if it was contaminated, but it’s for precaution.”
The water line break on Main Street wasn’t the only one that borough crews had to repair on Tuesday. McNaughton said a second leak on Carr Street was found and repaired as well.
The leaks are likely due to the increased water pressure from the newly refurbished water tower at the fairgrounds. In an effort to remove the old water tower near the borough maintenance building from service, the authority recently had the newer tower at the fairgrounds updated so that it could hold 14 additional feet of water. That project has increased the water pressure in the system, possibly causing the leaks in the older water lines throughout town.