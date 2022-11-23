EAST BRADY – The annual East Brady Area We Believe Light-Up Night will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Activities include:
• Mortimer’s Music and Antiques — Open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence — Sloppy Joe lunch, rummage sale and sales of Ice Jam jam from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Methodist Church — Crafters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Bridgeview Crossing — Food, wine, beer and bonfire from noon to 3 p.m.
• Cookie Crawl — From 1 to 4 p.m. Cookie passports are $5 presale and available at the borough office weekdays or at The Old Bank Deli during business hours.
• Farmer’s National Bank parking lot and Veterans Park — Coffee, hot chocolate and popcorn, and photos with Santa from 4 to 5 p.m.
• Veterans park — The highlight of the day will be the Light-Up festivities at the Veterans Memorial Park starting at 5 p.m. with a greeting from the East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) president and a welcome from the East Brady Borough Council president, followed by the invocation by the East Brady mayor. Local deceased veteran Arnie Frazier will be recognized by the American Legion. Christmas carolers from Mother Goose Christian Preschool and several local soloists will entertain as holiday trees and candles are lit.
Watch for Santa and Mrs. Claus to arrive by fire truck at 4 p.m. escorted by the East Brady Fire Company volunteers. The East Brady Baptist Church will offer photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and treat bags will be provided by the East Brady Riverfest committee.
A 50/50 raffle will be offered to benefit EBADC projects with tickets on sale at Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence and at the Light-Up Night festivities.
Luminary kits will be available for sale at the concession stand for the second annual luminary display on Christmas Eve. Kits will also be available at the borough office weekdays starting November 17.
East Brady holiday events are co-sponsored by the East Brady Area Development Corporation and East Brady Borough.