EAST BRADY – The East Brady Area “We Believe” Light-Up Night will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Activities during the day include a sloppy joe lunch, rummage sale, and sales of Ice Jam Jam from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence at 421 Kellys Way.
Mortimer’s Music and Antiques at 304 Third Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with antiques and collectibles for sale.
A 50/50 raffle will be offered to benefit East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) projects with tickets on sale at Allegheny Hills and at Light-Up Night festivities.
The fun begins at the Farmer’s National Bank parking lot adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Park on Kellys Way from 4 to 5 p.m., with coffee, hot chocolate, fresh popped popcorn and handmade cookies available.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by rescue boat escorted by East Brady Fire Company volunteers.
The East Brady Baptist Church will offer photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and treat bags will be provided by the East Brady Riverfest committee.
The highlight of the day will be the Light-Up festivities at the Veterans Memorial Park starting at 5 p.m. with a greeting from the EBADC President and a welcome from the East Brady Borough Council President, followed by the invocation by the East Brady mayor. A local veteran will be recognized by the American Legion. Christmas carolers from Mother Goose Christian Preschool and several local soloists will entertain as holiday trees and candles are lit.
New for 2021 is the luminary that will be lit on Christmas Eve. Luminaries will be placed across the Sergeant Carl F. Curran II Bridge, in front of local churches and homes. All are encouraged to participate.
Holiday events are co-sponsored by the East Brady Area Development Corporation and East Brady Borough.