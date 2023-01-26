REDBANK TWP. – Rebekah Weckerly of Redbank Township, Clarion County, has announced that she will seek the Republican nomination for Clarion County Register and Recorder in the May 16 primary election.
Weckerly currently serves as Deputy Register and Recorder for Clarion County.
“The Register and Recorder’s Office is responsible for maintaining all county land, estate and Orphans’ Court records — some of the most important records for the residents of Clarion County,” Weckerly explained. “I’m committed to keeping accurate records which are easily accessible to all county residents as well as ensuring the security and preservation of such documents.”
The candidate said she would carry on the work of longtime Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer, who recently announced he will not seek re-election this year.
“I will strive to provide the same fiscal responsibility that has been a hallmark of the office over the years as established by our longtime Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer, while continuing to improve and modernize functions within the office,” Weckerly said.
“Finally, I am pleased to recently accept the endorsement of our current Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer, who I have worked closely with over the last several years and look forward, if elected, to maintain the same excellence and dedication to public service he has provided to county residents,” she said.
Weckerly was formerly employed as secretary for the New Bethlehem Police Department, which eventually became the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, serving the communities of New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Rimersburg and East Brady.
She resides in Redbank Township, Clarion County, with her husband and children. She has a daughter that is a first-year law student at St. Thomas Law School in Minneapolis, Minn., and a son in the U.S. military stationed in Utah.
The first-time candidate noted that she is a transplant to the area from Washington, D.C. and “has grown to love a quieter life the last 25 years in rural Pennsylvania.”