NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association is sponsoring the 2023 Lenten service series titled “There’s Power in the Blood.”
All Wednesday services will begin at noon and a luncheon will follow the service.
The following services are planned:
• March 15 — The Rev. Scott Gourley will present the Lenten message at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem. The topic of his message will be the “Crown of Thorns.” John 19:2.
• March 22 — The Rev. John Phillips will speak at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church on “Jesus’ Pierced Hands” from Matthew 27:35.