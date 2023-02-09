BROOKVILLE — Something will be happening nearly every weekend this summer at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. At last week’s monthly meeting of The Jefferson County Fair Authority, it was announced that only three weekends were still open for events.
Attending the meeting were Allen Campbell and Roger Hartless, inquiring about the possibility of changing the venue for the annual Youth Field Day, previously held at Reynlow Park in Reynoldsville. “We wanted to see if there is an option for us to work together with you,” Campbell said.
He said one of the committee’s reasons for looking for a different venue is that “Reynlow Park has now become an ATV park and we had extreme problems keeping the ATVs out of the shooting range.”
Hartless said the one-day event includes educational and safety stations related to outdoor activities. “We usually shoot for about 150 kids,” he said. Campbell said last year about 123 youth attended, accompanied by 130 adults, “making about 400 with all our volunteers. Attendance has been down a little after two years of pandemic restrictions, but everybody is learning to get back into it again.”
There is no charge for youth, ages 6 to 17, to participate in the activities. Hartless said children also receive a free hat, shirt and lunch, along with a chance to win one of the many door prizes donated for the event.
They said changing the venue will also change some of the activities offered. “Here we wouldn’t be able to do some of the shooting stations, but hopefully we may be able to keep airgun and archery.” Some of the activities held on the pond would also be eliminated.
“We are very much willing to work with you,” Campbell said.
Fair week
The authority continued its discussion of activities for the 2023, which will be held July 16-22.
Appearing Friday night on the community stage will be the Village Voices choir from Brockway.
The board approved changes in this year’s premium book, which will include new classes as well as increased premiums in some classes.
Board member Toni Facchine reported that a thank-you letter had been received from the Neo-Natal Unit at Penn Highlands DuBois, thanking the fair for its donation. Facchine said $1,210 was raised during last year’s Favorite Baby Contest at the fair, and was donated to the NICU.
Amanda Kanouff reported that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will announce its decision in April, but it is likely there will be no poultry at this year’s fairs. The poultry ban would also include eggs. Alternative activities are being planned for 4-H members who show poultry at the fair.
Kanouff also told the board that plans are being finalized for this year’s Safety Day event for second graders. Safety Day will be held Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12, at the fairgrounds, marking the 25th year the event has been held.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the conference room of the Conservation District.