ALCOLA – A tradition dating back nearly 100 years, roller skating at Redbank Valley Municipal Park continues to be a popular pastime for dozens of skaters each week, especially during the winter months.
“When it’s snowing and blowing outside, skating is a great indoor activity for kids to burn off some energy,” park manager Tyler Weaver said, noting that open skating is held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays during the school year. The cost is $5 per person and includes skate rental. “It’s great exercise.”
According to Weaver, skating at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, nestled in the small Clarion County village of Alcola just outside of New Bethlehem, has been a tradition of area residents of all ages since the early 1900s.
“Originally, skating started in the old merry-go-round building,” he said, pointing out that as its popularity grew, skating was eventually moved to the current rink, which previously served as the park’s auditorium. “They thought the bigger building would be better suited for the large crowds.”
In fact, Weaver said skating was so popular in the 1960s and 70s that the park’s rink hosted multiple open skating sessions every weekend.
“It used to be a really big thing,” he said. “There used to be skating on Friday nights, two sessions on Saturday and at least one session on Sundays after church.”
Although interest in the sport has faded over the years, and the park has scaled back its open skating sessions, Weaver said the skating rink still hosts a steady number of skaters every week.
“We get an average of 30 to 40 kids a night,” Weaver said, noting that the rink has hosted as many as 100 skaters for open skate in recent years. “I’d call that a pretty decent turnout.”
Weaver said that several improvements have been made to the skating rink in recent years, including a new roof, fresh paint on the inside and outside of the building, ceiling repairs and more.
The facility also has a fully functioning kitchen that offers concessions during open skating hours.
“We’ve put a lot of money into the building to keep it going,” Weaver said, adding that the skating rink can also be rented for private parties, wedding receptions and other gatherings.
Pointing to its significance in the area, Weaver said that Redbank Valley Municipal Park’s skating rink not only serves as a perfect meeting space for the community, but also is a great place for the next generation to learn to roller skate.
“There aren’t many skating rinks left in our area,” he said. “We consider ourselves fortunate to be able to keep the tradition alive.”
For more information, visit the Redbank Park Roller Skating Rink Facebook page.