RURAL VALLEY – West Shamokin High School has released the names of the students who have achieved scholastic honors in the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
GRADE SEVEN
Distinguished Honor Roll
Bella Firment, Anderson Fowler, Mikala Kinsey, Suzanna LaPay, Madalynne Martin, Hannah McCue, Adrian Miller, Tyler Miller, Connor Odre, Liza Pritt, Lucia Rearick and Zoe Zimmerman.
Honor Roll
Jacob Brady, Abby Cessna, Julia Cooper, Miranda Crissman, Rosalie Harmon, Wyatt Kalbaugh, Trenten Meyer, Charlee Miller, Kendall Moore, Rowdy Shaw, Rucie Shoop, Colton Titus, Zachary Van Horn and Kendall Young.
GRADE EIGHT
Distinguished Honor Roll
Talon Anchors, Sophie Baker, Francesca Buffone, Gianna Carlesi, Kathryn Cribbs, Kassidy Gleason, Samantha Grooms, Sarah Harkleroad, Todd John, Madison Keirn, Briar McClafferty, Benjamin McConnell and Peyton Moore.
Aiden Oesterling, Samuel Parks, Liberty Prindible, Brianna Reitz, Nevan Smulik, Faith Spencer, Addison Stiveson, Alex Talmadge, Aleya Talmadge, Kiersten Tunduwe and Alexia Wilson.
Honor Roll
Alaina Arbuckle, Ryan Booher, Angelique Boyce, Raymond Boyer, Conner Gervasoni, Bryn Kelly, Gracelyn Kirkpatrick, Brooklyn Kotora, Bethany Kromer, Lilyann Lias, Colin Meyer, Larry Meyer, Sierra Miller, Isabella Peffer, Eric Powers, Kise'R Rosensteel, Matthew Swartz and McKinley Wolfe.
GRADE NINE
Distinguished Honor Roll
Alexis Brady, Jesse Cessna, Lucy Dean, Gage Duncan, Megan Hayes, Lailah Hilliard, Jilissa Houser, Jaden Klonowski, Jasmine Lucullo, Trent Marshall, Elizabeth McClish, Maya McIlwain and Braden Newell.
Lilly Ohler, Abbie Palmo, Alexa Plavi, Savanna Shaw, Meghan Shoop, Sophia Smith, Malena Stewart and Jocelyn Wolfe.
Honor Roll
Henry Clark, Addison Crytzer, Taylor George, Carlie Harkleroad, Alaina Horgan, Troy Kaplon, Alana Krizmanich, Cole Kromer, Carson Long, Alana McCausland, Willow Mills, Braden Odre, Jude Olinger and Ross Olinger.
Andrew Perkins, Gunnar Shoop, Elijah Smith, Edward Stubruck, Justin Toy, Ayden Wilson, Sarah Wilson and Leia Ziembicki-Lewis.
GRADE TEN
Distinguished Honor Roll
Hannah Barker, Maggie Byers, Lily Jordan, Molly Kaplon, Kaitlyn Keirn, Samantha Klingensmith, Megan Kromer, Joshua Kunkle, Paige Lorigan, Derek Lybarger, Brody McGaughey and Dylan McGaughey.
Hailey Mergen, Ezra Oesterling, Jace Parks, Lydia Rupp, Lou Swartz, Grace Williamson, Haylee Young and Maria Young.
Honor Roll
Nicholas Atherton, Maggie Brewer, Raith Brewer, Emily Clawson, Maggie Coon, Olivia Daquilante, Mia Daymut, Mystique Delp-Gray, Cheyenne Fink, Brady Foster, Re'ann Hill, Lauren John, Abby Kennedy and Sydney Klingensmith.
Jazmin Lentz, Cameron Long, Kirsten Manarelli, Maxwell Miller, John Oesterling-Kinney, Andrew Plavi, Liam Rupp, Camryn Sherry, Joseph Toy, Allyson Tutak and Abigail Wilson.
GRADE ELEVEN
Distinguished Honor Roll
Rachel Adamson, Rachel Cecconi, Bailey Conrad, Holli Doverspike, Melody Guyett, Olivia Hetrick, Clayton Houser, Maxwell Long, Sean McCullough, Parker Pritt, Riley Schreckengost, Brayden Sitosky, Ava Smathers, Melissa Spohn, Shawnee Stear, Kailey Tirpak and Emma Zik.
Honor Roll
Allan Stephenson.
GRADE TWELVE
Distinguished Honor Roll
Seth Barker, Ella Brewer, Ryan Buckley, Natalie Eddy, Samantha Edwards, Katerin Getty, Tyler Harkleroad, Micah Henry, Martina Houser, Robert Kirkwood, Andrea Krizmanich, Marisa Krizmanich, Avrey Kromer, Alyssa Lybarger, Kara Marshall, David Moore and Grace Moore.
Haleigh Newell, Luke Palmo, Ariel Perkins, Katrina Renfro, Brynn Salley, Samantha Semler, Joelle Smeltzer, Trevor Smulik, Lane Stephenson, Bo Swartz, Augusta Weaver and Lexie Young.
Honor Roll
Kamden Eddy, Kiera Good, Christopher Prifti, Jaden Reesman, Kayla Slease, Emily Spencer and Owen Stover.