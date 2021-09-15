West Shamokin High School, which serves the Dayton and Rural Valley areas of the Armstrong School District, has closed today, Wednesday, Sept. 15, and will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 16, due to COVID-19 cases.
The following statement was released by the school:
"Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our building, West Shamokin Junior-Senior High School will close school to in person instruction and operate virtually on Wednesday, September 15 and Thursday, September 16.
"Students need to login to their Canvas accounts with their Chromebook to access their school work over these two school days. Teachers will be online and available for assistance throughout the day during their normally scheduled class periods.
"Additionally, our open house scheduled form 6 to 8 p.m. on September 16 will be held virtually. Teachers will have their virtual meeting links posted in their canvas classrooms.
"Sport activities will continue as scheduled following regular safety protocols.
"Following a deep cleaning of the school, we will resume in person instruction on campus Friday, September 17."