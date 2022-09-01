White, Braxton

BRAXTON WHITE

MARIANNE – Braxton White, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard veteran and elected school director of the Clarion Area School District, has announced his candidacy for Clarion County Commissioner.

White believes his service to the country through the military, his volunteerism in the community, and his time on the school board has prepared him to be a strong commissioner of Clarion County.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos