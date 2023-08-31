CLARION – Conservatorship, Fighting Blight, and Renovation are only a few of the new activities Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority uses to assist in property improvements in Clarion County.
“The Housing Authority operates three entities: the Clarion County Housing Authority, the Clarion County Redevelopment Authority, and the nonprofit Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation,” Housing and Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Penny Campbell explained.
The Housing Authority petitioned the courts for conservatorship of the former Dillon’s Gas Station at Main Street and Second Avenue in Clarion, as well as three structures in Farmington Township.
If approved, the conservatorship would give the Housing Authority temporary ownership of the property. The conservator must present the court with a remediation plan, and the Housing Authority would have a timeframe for that plan.
“[The gas station] remediation includes environmental concerns and cleanup,” Campbell said. “We would implement a court-approved plan to remediate the properties, and at the end, the owners can get the property back if they reimburse us for the remediation cost.”
Campbell said that the entire process is court-approved, and Clarion County has never done a conservatorship.
She described it as a learning process and uses an attorney from Butler who specializes in conservatorship; the attorney walks them through the process.
There are so many environmental concerns with the gas station property that the housing authority has contacted DEP. The hope is to obtain some funding from DEP to help with the Environmental remediation of the property.
“We don’t have any plans for the property; we just want to get the environmental concerns taken care of and the blighted area cleaned up,” Campbell continued. “If the owner does not take ownership of the property back, we will likely request proposals from developers for ideas about the project’s development. We would determine the best proposal, but that’s pretty far down the timeline.”
Court approval of the petition is expected to take a 90-day turnaround from the time it is filed in court until a decision is made.
“That is just a ballpark estimate. We’re kind of learning and learning,” Campbell noted.
At a recent meeting of the Clarion Borough Council regarding an application for six-foot sidewalks on the nearby Second Avenue, stretching from the Clarion Area High School to the Second Avenue Community park now under construction, project organizer Theron Miles mentioned the work contemplated at the gas station and the possible revitalization of the former Coca-Cola plant on Second Avenue.
Campbell confirmed that the housing authority, through its nonprofit, purchased the building in 2021 and has received some grant funding to rehabilitate the property that has also housed the Carpet Barn and various offices over the years.
The rehabilitation project is scheduled to start in September.
“Right now, the plan with that property is to include residential and commercial space,” Campbell said. “We’re rehabilitating that residential space with grant funding and we’ll have one fully accessible unit for those with disabilities and then two additional two-bedroom units. The commercial space in there will be rented to two or three social service agencies as office space, and we will offer a large community room for educational and community meetings.”
If there are no funds, Campbell would like to restore the building to the way it was in 1930 when it was constructed.
“I hope that I can get Coca-Cola to even help us out and put the mural back on the side of the building. I have an old picture from in the building in my office and my goal is to bring it back to what it looked like before.”
All of the projects are going to take some time, not only for design, but to seek additional funding.
For example, the environmental remediation needed for the Dillon’s service station is estimated at approximately $250,000, and there will also be other costs.
“We’re also looking for an assessment grant to assess the environmental concerns to get a clear idea of what our depths are and then a follow-up grant to actually complete the work for the environmental concerns,” Campbell said, noting that it’s going to be a longer process just because it’s grant funded and at the mercy of grant cycles.
“The county doesn’t contribute anything monetarily to any of those agencies,” said Campbell. “We are not a line item in the county budget for the Housing Authority, the Redevelopment Authority, or the nonprofit. They don’t give us a dollar, but the county does appoint board members for our Housing Authority and Redevelopment Authority. The commissioners also appoint a commissioner, Wayne Brosius, as a nonvoting member. Our funding is all grant funding or federal funding for housing subsidies, or sometimes state funding for housing subsidy.”