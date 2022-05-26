KITTANNING – Downtown Kittanning Inc. will host the Downtown Kittanning Wine Walk for the fifth year on Saturday, July 16, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are available now online at 2022downtownkittanningwinewalk.cheddarup.com and in person at the following locations: Armstrong Tourist Bureau (Experience Armstrong), Dr. Voller Family Dentistry, The Meredith Inn and other participating businesses.
Tickets are $25 until the day of the event, at which time they will increase to $30.
Proceeds from the Downtown Kittanning Wine Walk benefit Downtown Kittanning Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to making the community a better place to live and work. Proceeds from past years’ events have gone to benefit local community events and small business grant award winners.