KITTANNING – Downtown Kittanning Inc. will host the Downtown Kittanning Wine Walk for the fifth year on Saturday, July 16, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are available now online at 2022downtownkittanningwinewalk.cheddarup.com and in person at the following locations: Armstrong Tourist Bureau (Experience Armstrong), Dr. Voller Family Dentistry, The Meredith Inn and other participating businesses.

Tickets are $25 until the day of the event, at which time they will increase to $30.

Proceeds from the Downtown Kittanning Wine Walk benefit Downtown Kittanning Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to making the community a better place to live and work. Proceeds from past years’ events have gone to benefit local community events and small business grant award winners.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos