KNOX – Amy Winger of Knox Borough has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for the position of Clarion County Register and Recorder.
“I want to build on the foundation that has been established by the current administration. I have been working within the Register and Recorders Office for over 20 years,” Winger said. “As a longtime courthouse abstractor, it is my job to access, interpret and organize all the documents of record. This includes deeds, mortgages, agreements, leases, rights-of-way, and both Register of Wills and Orphans Court dockets.
“I have prepared and reviewed thousands of property title searches throughout multiple counties in Western Pennsylvania,” Winger continued. “There is a good chance that I may have done your title search when you purchased or refinanced your property!”
Winger said that in her role as a small business owner, she has developed the “skills necessary to collect inheritance tax, as well as collect transfer tax on real estate transactions and distribute the funds to local municipalities and the commonwealth.”
If elected, the candidate said she will “safeguard our records with the upmost accuracy and professionalism, while improving the electronic/online records.”
“With my attention to detail, skill set and years of experience, I am the qualified candidate for the job,” Winger said.
A graduate of Karns City High School, winger has a paralegal degree from Clarion University. Her career began in 1996 with a local title company. She worked for several local realtors, law firms, oil and gas companies and brokers, before opening her own business, Winger Courthouse Research LLC.
Her role as courthouse abstractor includes searching deeds and reporting the history of real estate, such as surface rights; oil, gas, mineral and coal rights; timber; churches; railroads; mapping disputes;, rights-of-way and more. She also currently does searches for multiple Clarion County offices.
Winger and her husband, Gary, have resided in Knox Borough since 2006. Gary is retired from the U.S. Army and currently works at the Boyers mines. They have two daughters: Alicia (Darius) is stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, N.C.; and Allison (Nate) resides in the North Hills of Pittsburgh. They also have three grandchildren, Taylor, Grant and Killian.
Outside of work, Winger enjoys spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
For more information on the campaign, visit the “Vote Amy Winger” Facebook page, or email the candidate at voteamywinger@gmail.com.