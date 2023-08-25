ALCOLA – A variety of contests involving horse performance were held at the Clarion County Fair. Premiums for these events are $8 for first, $6 for second, $4 for third, $3 for fourth and $2 for fifth.
Dollar Bareback: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 3 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 4 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 5 — Amelia Nellis of Knox.
Dollar Bareback, Pee Wee: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway.
Bareback Egg and Spoon: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 4 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 5 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg.
Bareback Egg and Spoon, Pee Wee: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway; 3 — Jackson Bifano of Knox.
Open End Barrel, Pee Wee: 1 — Jackson Bifano of Knox; 2 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 3 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway.
Pole Bending, Pony: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
Pole Bending, Horse: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 3 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 4 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 5 — Amelia Nellis of Knox.
Pole Bending, Pee Wee: 1 — Jackson Bifano of Knox; 2 — Mareah Heller of Knox.
Dash for Cash, Pony: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
Dash for Cash, Horse: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 4 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 5 — Amelia Nellis of Knox.
Dash for Cash, Pee Wee: 1 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway; 2 — Mareah Heller of Knox.
Barrel Pony: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton.
Barrel Horse: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 4 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 5 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
Barrel Horse/Pony, Pee Wee: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox.
Knock the Can, Pony: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
Knock the Can, Horse: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 3 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 4 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 5 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
Knock the Can, Pee Wee: 1 — Jackson Bifano of Knox; 2 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway.
Box Keyhole, Pee Wee: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Jackson Bifano of Knox; 3 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway.
Box Keyhole, Pony: 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2 — Taylor Say of Emlenton.
Box Keyhole, Horse: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 4 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 5 — Libby Rapp of Mayport.
Cut Back Horse: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 3 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 4 — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 5 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
Cut Back Pee Wee: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway.