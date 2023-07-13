LUCINDA – Winners of the Grand Prize drawing held in conjunction with St. Joseph’s 84th Annual Fourth of July Celebration in Lucinda are announced.
Liberty 5K Run-Walk Medalists
• Overall female winner: Ella Schweikert
- Female 14 and under: Alissa Brooks
- Female 15 to 19: Taylor Dailey
- Female 20 to 29: Brooke Mays
- Female 30 to 39: Brynn Space
- Female 40 to 49: Linsey Schnur
- Female 50 to 59: Barb Corle
- Female 60 to 69: Nancy Blauser
- Female 79 to 79: Linda McCloskey
• Overall male winner: Prince Brooks
- Male 14 and under: James Brooks
- Male 15 to 19: Jackson Nicewonger
- Male 20 to 29: Zack Bish
- Male 30 to 39: Brad Roth
- Male 40 to 49: Ryan George
- Male 50 to 59: Darren Frederick
- Male 60 to 69: Gerry Raizzi
- Male 70 to 79: Alfred Lander
Grand Prize Winners
- Grand Prize of $5,000: Alex Weaver, Pittsburgh
- $2,000: Brenda Armstrong, Clarion
- $1,000: Donna Wolbert Leeper
- $500: Diane Porter, Shippenville
- $500: Lou Griebel, Nashua, N.H.
- Clarion River Lodge Dinner and Stay: Lois Scott, Marienville
- Fox Sawmill Chainsaw-carved Table: Ann Eck, Marienville
- Golf-N-Stay Package at Cross Creek Resort: Marge Lewis, Shippenville
- Pop Up Movie Theater Kit: Linda Gatesman, Lucinda
- $300 Sheetz Card: Ruth George, Lucinda
Winners of the Rosary Society prizes are:
- “Twin Star” QuilHaHt: Leroy Armagost, Lucinda
- $250 Faller’s Furniture Gift Card: Joe Griebel, Lucinda
- Wooden Swing by Randy Lander: Jackie Landfried, Leeper
- $100: Roger Wolbert, Erie
- The “Irish Chain” Handmade Quilt was won by Gail McClaine, Clarion
- The Super 50-50 winner was Mary Anne Banner, Fryburg.
Proceeds from the annual event benefit St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese.
Each year, the school enrolls students of all backgrounds and denominations in preschool through grade six.
Enrollment for the upcoming academic year is open and registration arrangements can be made by calling the school at (814) 226-8018 or emailing danielle.williams@stjosephlucinda.com.