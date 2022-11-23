CLARION – A winter clothing drive is being held by LIFE-NWPA for the families of Clarion County.
Items needed include, socks, gloves and jackets, both new and gently used.
Donation box locations are as follows:
- LIFE-NWPA Adult Day Center located at 108 Pinnacle Drive in Clarion.
- State Rep. Donna Oberlander’s Office located at 160 South 2nd Street, Suite C, in Clarion.
- Knox Public Library located at 305 N. Main Street in Knox.
- Foxburg Free Library located at 31 Main Street in Foxburg.
- Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority located at 8 W. Main Street in Clarion.
- New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church located at 403 Penn Street in New Bethlehem.
- American Legion (Lobby) Post No. 066 located at 530 Main Street in Clarion.
- PHN Clarion Community Health Center located at 419 Kellys Way in East Brady.
- First United Methodist Church located at 600 Wood Street in Clarion.
- Redbank Valley Community Center located at 430 Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
- Zion Baptist Church located at 114 Zion Road in Clarion.
The deadline for all donations will be on Saturday, Dec. 10.