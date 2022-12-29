COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned at Cook Forest State Park:
• Saturday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. — “First Day Hike: Fire Tower Road Loop.” Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, for a hike of the Fire Tower Road loop. Participants will walk through several different forest types and cover some of the local history. The group will also take time out for a view from Seneca Rocks. The loop is a bit under three miles in length, and if conditions permit, would be excellent for snowshoes or cross country skis. Friendly pets permitted on leash.
• Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 a.m. — “Clarion River Winter Wildlife Expedition.” Just because the herds of people have migrated away during the wintertime, doesn’t mean the wildlife is gone too. Matter of fact, winter on the Clarion is one of the best times of the year to observe wildlife in the park, especially some of the animals that you don’t get to see in the summer: migrating birds, river otter and fisher. How many species of birds and mammals do you think we can document along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River? To find out, bring binoculars to the Park Office for an interpretive driving tour as participants search Clear Creek State Park, the Clarion River and Cook Forest. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office.
• Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. — “Cross Country Ski Cook Forest at Night: Fire Tower Road.” Bring cross country skis and headlamps and meet at the Nuthole Cabin located at the entrance to Ridge Camp for a candlelit evening interpretive cross country ski trip amongst 350 year old white oak and hemlock within the old growth forest of Fire Tower Road. Ski to the box at the Fire Tower and hike to the top for a rare opportunity for a cold wintry night view. If snow conditions aren’t good, the group will snowshoe or hike instead. Hot chocolate and a cozy cabin will be available.
• Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. — “Snowman in the Forest Day.” Join in the day of fun wintry activities along the picturesque National Wild & Scenic Clarion River within Cook Forest State Park. Various activities will be held at the new River Pavilion by the playground on River Road, approximately one-mile up-river from the Route 36 Cooksburg Bridge. The schedule includes a chili cook-off at 11:30 a.m.; carriage rides, sledding, snowman building and ice skating (ice skates available) from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; a snowshoe interpretive hike within the old growth forest along Cook Trail (meet at the new River Pavilion) from noon to 1 p.m.; and the Happy Dog Contest at 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau.
• Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 a.m. — “Otter Watch.” Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to the Park Office for a driving tour to otter hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This is the prime time of the year to witness otter activity. Chances are good to observe otter sign such as slides, tracks and latrines along the banks of the river. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office.
• Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m. — “Polar Bear Float.” Cook Forest State Park will conduct an interpretive cold weather kayaking trip on the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Join the flotilla and celebrate the last days of winter on this four mile float. Bald eagles, river otter, mink and mergansers have been known to make an appearance. Pack a lunch and a thermos with your favorite hot beverage. The cost is $25 per boat (bring your own or we’ll supply you one) with check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. All monies raised go toward future programming at Cook Forest State Park. Participants must pre-register by March 15 by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8470. Prior kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. All participants must have the following required safety equipment or will not be permitted to attend: dry suit or dry top/bottom combination, cold weather boots, waterproof gloves, waterproof stow bag and complete change of clothes. Meet at the Park Office for a safety check for the above items, load gear and travel to the starting point up-river.
• Saturday, March 25 at 8:30 a.m. — “Eagle Watch.” Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to the Park Office for a driving tour to eagle hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This is the prime time of the year to view bald eagles on their nests and find new nesting sites. Expect a long car-pool and aggressive hike to some of the better areas, but the rewards will be worth it. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office.