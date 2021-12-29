COOKSBURG – The following programs have been planned at Cook Forest State Park during the next several months:
• Saturday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. — “First Day Hike.” Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for a challenging three-mile hike encompassing Ridge, Camp, Corduroy and Liggett Trails. The group will walk through some of the finest old growth hemlock forest in the Northeast as it circles Ridge Camp, returning along Tom’s Run. Be prepared for the weather. If trail conditions are a concern, the group may walk an alternate route instead. Well behaved pets are welcome.
• Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. — “Cross Country Ski Cook Forest at Night: Fire Tower Road.” Bring cross country skis and headlamps and meet at the Nuthole Cabin located at the entrance to Ridge Camp for a candlelit evening interpretive cross country ski trip amongst 350-year-old white oak and hemlock within the old growth forest of Fire Tower Road. Ski to the box at the Fire Tower and hike to the top for a rare opportunity to take a cold wintry night view. If snow conditions aren’t good, the group will snowshoe or hike instead. Hot chocolate and a cozy cabin will be available at the end.
• Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. — “Getting Started in Maple Syrup.” Have you ever considered making your own maple syrup, or want to know how it’s made? Getting Started in Maple Syrup will provide the basic information needed to get started in making your own maple syrup. Join Scott Weikert from Penn State Extension who will explain how to get started making your own sweet treat at the Park Office Conference Room. Pre-registration required at: extension.psu.edu/getting-started-in-maple-syrup-workshop. No walk-ins accepted.
• Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 a.m. — “Clarion River Winter Wildlife Expedition.” Just because the herds of people have migrated away during the wintertime, doesn’t mean the wildlife is gone too. Matter of fact, winter on the Clarion is one of the best times of the year to observe wildlife in the park, especially some of the oddballs that you don’t get to see in the summer: migrating birds, river otter, fisher. How many species of birds and mammals do you think we can document along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River? To find out, bring binoculars to the Park Office for an interpretive driving tour as we search Clear Creek State Park, the Clarion River and Cook Forest. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office at the end.
• Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. — “Snowman in the Forest Day.” Join in for a day of fun wintry activities along the picturesque National Wild & Scenic Clarion River within Cook Forest State Park. Various activities will be held at the new River Pavilion by the playground on River Road, approximately one-mile up-river from the Route 36 Cooksburg Bridge. A schedule includes lunch and the Chili Cook-Off at 11:30 a.m.; carriage rides, sledding, snowman building and ice skating (skates available) from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m.; a snowshoe interpretive hike within the old growth forest along Cook Trail (meet at the new River Shelter) from noon to 1 p.m.; and the Happy Dog Contest at 1 p.m. Come sample the chili during the free Chili Cook-Off. Hot chocolate and coffee will be on hand to help take the chill out of your bones. The event is sponsored by the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau.
• Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 a.m. — “Otter Watch.” Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to the Park Office for a driving tour to otter hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This is the prime time of the year to witness otter activity. Chances are good to observe otter sign such as slides, tracks and carp kills along the banks of the river. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office tat the end.
• Saturday, March 12 at 9 a.m. — “Polar Bear Float.” Cook Forest State Park will be conducting an interpretive cold weather kayaking trip on the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Join the flotilla and celebrate the last days of winter on this four-mile float. Bald eagles, river otter, mink and mergansers have been known to make an appearance. Pack a lunch and a thermos with your favorite hot beverage. The cost is $25 per boat (bring your own or we’ll supply you one) with check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. All monies raised go towards future programming at Cook Forest State Park. Participants must pre-register by March 9 by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8470. Prior kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. All participants must have the following required safety equipment or will not be permitted to attend: dry suit or dry top/bottom combination, cold weather boots, waterproof gloves, waterproof stow bag, complete change of clothes. Meet at the Park Office where we will conduct a safety check for above items, load gear, and travel to the starting point up-river.
• Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. — “Plant Propagation: Clone Your Favorite Natives.” Many of the most popular decorative landscape plants can be propagated by the simple technique of rooting a piece of “parent” plant. Improve your gardening skills while saving money, by learning simple plant propagation techniques. One source plant can produce hundreds of identical offspring, at little to no cost. Join Ty Ryen, Bureau of Forestry service forester for this free in-door event at the Park Office Conference Room. Participants must pre-register at info@cookforestconservancy.org. Seminar approved for two continuing education units for ISA Certified Arborists.
• Saturday, March 26 at 8:30 a.m. — “Eagle Watch.” Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to the Park Office for a driving tour to eagle hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This is the prime time to view bald eagles on their nests and find new nesting sites. Expect a long car-pool and aggressive hike to some of the better areas.
And plan for the return of these programs later in 2022:
• May 27-29 — Cook Forest Living History Weekend. Join the fun filled weekend of living history and journey through various historical eras of the United States: French & Indian War, Colonial Period, Lumber Era, Civil War, the Industrial Revolution, and World War II. Join living historians as they take guests through these noteworthy periods of American history through first person character portrayals, hands-on demonstrations and song.
• June 11-12 — Cook Forest French & Indian War Encampment. Cook Forest State Park will host a series of living history events depicting life during the French & Indian War. Highlights of this full two-day encampment sponsored by local businesses, include woodland natives, cannon and musket firing, cooking, primitive skills, 18th century surgical techniques, blacksmithing, tin-smithing, pottery, children’s games, sutler camp, renown living historians, French & Indian War-era artisans, and live tactical engagements. Take a walk back in time along the Black Bear Trail by the Sawmill Center for the Arts during open camp hours to view British, Colonial, French and Native American re-enactors as they portray lifestyles of the 18th century.