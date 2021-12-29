COOKSBURG – The following programs have been planned at Cook Forest State Park during the next several months:
- Saturday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. — “First Day Hike.” Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for a challenging three-mile hike encompassing Ridge, Camp, Corduroy and Liggett trails. Be prepared for the weather. If trail conditions are a concern, the group may walk an alternate route instead. Well behaved pets are welcome.
- Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. — “Cross Country Ski Cook Forest at Night: Fire Tower Road.” Bring cross country skis and headlamps and meet at the Nuthole Cabin located at the entrance to Ridge Camp for a candlelit evening interpretive cross country ski trip amongst 350-year-old white oak and hemlock within the old growth forest of Fire Tower Road. Ski to the box at the Fire Tower and hike to the top for a rare opportunity to take a cold wintry night view. If snow conditions aren’t good, the group will snowshoe or hike instead. Hot chocolate and a cabin will be available at the end.
- Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. — “Getting Started in Maple Syrup.” This program will provide the basic information needed to get started in making your own maple syrup. Join Scott Weikert from Penn State Extension who will explain how to get started making your own sweet treat at the Park Office Conference Room. Pre-registration required at: extension.psu.edu/getting-started-in-maple-syrup-workshop. No walk-ins accepted.
- Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 a.m. — “Clarion River Winter Wildlife Expedition.” Winter on the Clarion is one of the best times of the year to observe wildlife in the park, especially some of the oddballs that you don’t get to see in the summer: migrating birds, river otter, fisher. Bring binoculars to the Park Office for an interpretive driving tour while searching Clear Creek State Park, the Clarion River and Cook Forest. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office at the end.
- Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. — “Snowman in the Forest Day.” Join in for a day of fun wintry activities along the picturesque National Wild & Scenic Clarion River within Cook Forest State Park. Various activities will be held at the new River Pavilion by the playground on River Road, about one mile up-river from the Route 36 Cooksburg Bridge. A schedule includes lunch and the Chili Cook-Off at 11:30 a.m.; carriage rides, sledding, snowman building and ice skating (skates available) from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; a snowshoe interpretive hike within the old growth forest along Cook Trail (meet at the new River Shelter) from noon to 1 p.m.; and the Happy Dog Contest at 1 p.m. Sample the chili during the free Chili Cook-Off. Hot chocolate and coffee will be on hand. The event is sponsored by the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau.
• Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 a.m. — “Otter Watch.” Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to the Park Office for a driving tour to otter hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This is the prime time of the year to witness otter activity. Chances are good to observe otter sign such as slides, tracks and carp kills along the banks of the river. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office tat the end.