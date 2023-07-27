CLARION – Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty recently announced that employee Michael Wise has earned his Associate Broker License.
The certification required Wise to have a minimum of three years of experience as a real estate salesperson; a high school diploma; 240 hours of real estate training; 30 hours of study in Real Estate Law, Finance and Office Management; 30 hours of optional courses in Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Valuation, Property Management, Residential Construction, and Advanced Residential Construction; and passing a criminal background check.
Wise was also required to pass both the Pennsylvania and National Real Estate Broker exams, which he did on July 15. He was issued with his license on July 17.