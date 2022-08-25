BRADYS BEND – A dwindling number of Bradys Bend Historical Society members are hoping that a new sign will just be the start in sparking renewed interest in the organization and its historic St. Stephen’s Old Stone Church.

“The society has tried to maintain the historic integrity of the building while still making it available for community use,” society member Pat Ekas said last week on the heels of a project to install a new sign at the historic church along Route 68 in Bradys Bend. “What we’re running up against today is we have very, very few members.”

