BRADYS BEND – A dwindling number of Bradys Bend Historical Society members are hoping that a new sign will just be the start in sparking renewed interest in the organization and its historic St. Stephen’s Old Stone Church.
“The society has tried to maintain the historic integrity of the building while still making it available for community use,” society member Pat Ekas said last week on the heels of a project to install a new sign at the historic church along Route 68 in Bradys Bend. “What we’re running up against today is we have very, very few members.”
Ekas said that while once very active with publishing local history books and hosting a widely attended quilt show each year, the historical society has seen its numbers fall. And with last year’s death of longtime society president Debbie McCanna, Ekas said the group needs more people to join its ranks.
“In order to keep [St. Stephen’s] for community use, we need to do a membership drive,” she said.
Originally an Episcopal church, the old stone building dates back to August 1875 when Bradys Bend was booming with the local iron works and other industries.
“It served as a house of worship for less than five years,” Ekas said, explaining that when the iron industry crashed, the little valley’s population quickly shrunk.
Constructed from native sandstone and locally made brick, the church changed hands a few times over the next century, serving as a restaurant, private dwelling and banquet hall. It was eventually obtained by the Bradys Bend American Legion group, and sold to the historical society in 1980.
These days, Ekas said, volunteers are needed to help clean, paint and do other jobs around the old church in order to bring it back up to a condition that it can once again be rented out and play host to area events.
The first step on that path was with the society’s recent team-up with the East Brady Area Development Corporation, which helped the group purchase and install a new sign for St. Stephen’s. The old dilapidated sign was recently removed, and the new sign was installed.
Ekas said that not only is the church listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but that the society has collected many historic photos and other items. She said she hopes new members will take an interest in preserving that history, as well as resurrecting the quilt show or other fundraising events.
“We’d like to get this all back up and running,” she said.
Anyone interested in joining the society or helping out around the former church can contact her at (724) 526-5224.
Ekas said she hopes to host an open house at the building next year to bring in new people.
“Maybe to get some people interested again,” she said. “Once we get some help, we’ll be able to do fundraisers and more.”
In the meantime, she said people can also contact her if they are interested in purchasing copies of any of the society’s four local history books.