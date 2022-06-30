WASHINGTON TWP. – Billed as the “biggest little fair in northern Clarion County,” the Wolf’s Corners Fair originally began as a Fourth of July community picnic with horse pulling as entertainment.
In the approximately 75 years since that original one-day event, the fair has experienced considerable changes.
“It started as a community picnic; they had a picnic lunch and competed with their horses to see who had the best team. It just grew from there,” said Todd Beichner, a 30-year member of the fair board, who is the current secretary and previously served for many years as president.
“It wasn’t held on the current site, but just down the road,” he added. “They moved it into what they called ‘the grove’ — it was a grove of oak trees, a couple acres. They cleared the woods and that’s the current fairgrounds now.”
This year’s Wolf’s Corners Fair runs from July 3-9 at its location on 119 Fairgrounds Road in northern Clarion County, not far from Tionesta.
Noted Beichner, “It grew from a one-day event to a three-day event with tractor pulls and things like that. Now it’s an eight-day affair. We always run over the July 4th week, however that falls.”
Of all the events staged during Fair Week, the demolition derbies are the primary attraction.
“You have tractor pulls, horse pulling contests, music — but what pays the bills at the fair are the demolition derbies,” commented Beichner. “We’ve been known for a number of years as having the largest demolition derby in northwestern Pennsylvania. The grandstands are packed, they bring the biggest audience.”
Considering their popularity, it makes sense that one of this year’s major improvements to the fairgrounds is a new entrance to the racetrack where the demolition derbies are staged.
Reported Beichner, “Instead of coming down through the main gate and parking area, where we always got bottlenecked with demolition derby cars and trucks and things like that, we have a new entrance on the backside of the racetrack to bring those vehicles in.”
Compact car and small truck/mini-van demolition derbies are slated for the evening of Monday, July 4, with full-sized, mid-sized and youth demolition derbies scheduled for Saturday evening, July 9.
Crowds are also expected for tractor and truck pulling, as well as ATV races. Tractor and truck pulls are on tap for July 3 (Sunday), July 5 (Tuesday), July 7 (Thursday) and July 8 (Friday). The ATV drag races are on the agenda for July 6 (Wednesday).
Livestock exhibits are a fair staple and will be on display all week.
“About 20 years ago we started the Wolf’s Corners Youth and AG group, but anybody can exhibit at the fair,” Beichner said. “We have two large animal barns. We have horses, cattle, sheep, hogs, rabbits, that type of thing. The horses are the main thing here at the fair.”
Beichner noted, however, that other traditional exhibits, such as homemade food and handmade crafts, while still displayed, are waning in popularity.
“There doesn’t seem to be much interest in canning and sewing and other traditional things that made the fair. People used to make things to exhibit and show their talent, exhibited their best and competed for a ribbon or a premium,” said Beichner.
“People just don’t can fruits and vegetables or grow a garden anymore. There are not [the number of] farm kids like there used to be 50 years ago. A lot has changed and that’s making it a challenge to fairs, to keep the traditional fair image.”
Carnival rides are an attraction for children of all ages. For the past 32 years, the fair’s carnival has been put on by Bartlebaugh Amusements out of State College.
“We have a very clean carnival,” Beichner said. “We have a good relationship with Jerry and Lisa Bartlebaugh and their children who own the carnival. They treat us well.”
Beichner estimated the fair draws approximately 10,000 people annually, and expects it to once again be well-attended.
“With gas prices and inflation, I really look for people to stay close to home, spend more time at the local fair rather than going someplace that requires a lot of travel and hotel expenses and things like that,” he observed.
“You pay $10 gate admission and that’s good for all day. You have rides, you can see all the shows, the sideshows, the entertainment [for the price of admission].”
The Wolf’s Corners Fair holds a special cache for Beichner, a dairy farmer who has lived in the area since childhood. It’s an important part of his life, a part of his family’s legacy, a part of his heritage.
The fair is likewise a summer showcase and source of entertainment for people of the community.
“I guess growing up in the country, supporting your local fair is important,” Beichner explained. “We’re a non-profit organization here to promote agriculture, our agricultural heritage, and what we have in the community.”
“We provide a wholesome family atmosphere. We don’t have alcohol and some of the other things people are subjected to today. It’s just good, clean family fun.”