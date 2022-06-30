WASHINGTON TWP. – The Wolf’s Corners Fair will run July 3-9 in northern Clarion County.

Throughout the week, multiple shows will be offered daily, Monday through Saturday, for Lew-E’s Comedy Circus and the Aquatic Acrobatic Show. Free laser tag will also be offered daily.

The full schedule of events includes:

SATURDAY, JULY 2

• 7 p.m. — Horse Pulls (mini, lightweight and heavyweight).

SUNDAY, JULY 3

• 10 a.m. — Accepting Livestock and Equine on grounds, no earlier than 10 a.m. and no later than 10 p.m.

• 1 to 7 p.m. — Fair exhibits accepted and set.

• Noon — Grounds open.

• 1 p.m. — Antique Tractor Pull.

• 7 p.m. — Vesper Service and Gospel Music.

MONDAY, JULY 4

• 9 a.m. — Fun Horse Show.

• 9 a.m. — Home Economic/Ag Commodity Judging.

• 1 p.m. — Grounds and gates open.

• 3 p.m. — Stall/Cage Decorating Contest.

• 3 p.m. — Livestock weigh-ins.

• 3 p.m. — Compact Car Demo Derby registration.

• 3 p.m. — Carnival opens.

• 3 p.m. — Music entertainment.

• 5 p.m. — Youth and Ag Project Judging.

• 6 p.m. — Fair exhibits open.

• 6 p.m. — Baked Goods Sale.

• 7 p.m. — Compact Car and Small Truck/Mini-Van Demo Derbies.

• 10 p.m. — Fireworks.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

• 10 a.m. — Equine Halter Judging.

• 1 p.m. — Swine Judging.

• 4 p.m. — Grounds and gates open.

• 4 p.m. — Fair Exhibits open.

• 5 p.m. — Carnival opens.

• 7 p.m. — Farm Stock and Tuff Farm Tractor Pull.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Latest Videos

• 10 a.m. — Sheep and Goats Judging.

• 4 p.m. — Cattle Judging.

• 4 p.m. — Grounds and gates open.

• 4 p.m. — Fair Exhibits open.

• 5 p.m. — Carnival opens.

• 7 p.m. — KOI Drag Racing.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

• 10 a.m. — Rabbits/Guinea Pigs Judging.

• 4 p.m. — Poultry Judging.

• 4 p.m. — Grounds and gates open.

• 4 p.m. — Fair Exhibits open.

• 5 p.m. — Lads and Lasses Fashion Show.

• 5 p.m. — Carnival opens.

• 7 p.m. — Keystone Mini Rod Tractor Pulls.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

• 10 a.m. — Mini Pony/Small Livestock Show.

• 4 p.m. — Animal Judging Contest.

• 4 p.m. — Grounds and gates open.

• 4 p.m. — Fair Exhibits open.

• 5 p.m. — Carnival opens.

• 7 p.m. — Hot Truck and Tractor Pull.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

• 9 a.m. — Cowboy Challenge.

• 10 a.m. — Grounds and gates open.

• 11 a.m. — Lawn and Garden Tractor Pulls.

• Noon — Fair Exhibits open.

• Noon — Carnival opens.

• 1 p.m. — Youth and Ag Livestock Auction.

• 3 p.m. — Demo Derby registration.

• 6:30 p.m. — Power Wheels Demo Derby.

• 7 p.m. — Full-Size, Mid-Size and Youth Demo Derbies.

• 6 to 8 p.m. — Fair Exhibits released.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos