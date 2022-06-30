WASHINGTON TWP. – The Wolf’s Corners Fair will run July 3-9 in northern Clarion County.
Throughout the week, multiple shows will be offered daily, Monday through Saturday, for Lew-E’s Comedy Circus and the Aquatic Acrobatic Show. Free laser tag will also be offered daily.
The full schedule of events includes:
SATURDAY, JULY 2
• 7 p.m. — Horse Pulls (mini, lightweight and heavyweight).
SUNDAY, JULY 3
• 10 a.m. — Accepting Livestock and Equine on grounds, no earlier than 10 a.m. and no later than 10 p.m.
• 1 to 7 p.m. — Fair exhibits accepted and set.
• Noon — Grounds open.
• 1 p.m. — Antique Tractor Pull.
• 7 p.m. — Vesper Service and Gospel Music.
MONDAY, JULY 4
• 9 a.m. — Fun Horse Show.
• 9 a.m. — Home Economic/Ag Commodity Judging.
• 1 p.m. — Grounds and gates open.
• 3 p.m. — Stall/Cage Decorating Contest.
• 3 p.m. — Livestock weigh-ins.
• 3 p.m. — Compact Car Demo Derby registration.
• 3 p.m. — Carnival opens.
• 3 p.m. — Music entertainment.
• 5 p.m. — Youth and Ag Project Judging.
• 6 p.m. — Fair exhibits open.
• 6 p.m. — Baked Goods Sale.
• 7 p.m. — Compact Car and Small Truck/Mini-Van Demo Derbies.
• 10 p.m. — Fireworks.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
• 10 a.m. — Equine Halter Judging.
• 1 p.m. — Swine Judging.
• 4 p.m. — Grounds and gates open.
• 4 p.m. — Fair Exhibits open.
• 5 p.m. — Carnival opens.
• 7 p.m. — Farm Stock and Tuff Farm Tractor Pull.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
• 10 a.m. — Sheep and Goats Judging.
• 4 p.m. — Cattle Judging.
• 4 p.m. — Grounds and gates open.
• 4 p.m. — Fair Exhibits open.
• 5 p.m. — Carnival opens.
• 7 p.m. — KOI Drag Racing.
THURSDAY, JULY 7
• 10 a.m. — Rabbits/Guinea Pigs Judging.
• 4 p.m. — Poultry Judging.
• 4 p.m. — Grounds and gates open.
• 4 p.m. — Fair Exhibits open.
• 5 p.m. — Lads and Lasses Fashion Show.
• 5 p.m. — Carnival opens.
• 7 p.m. — Keystone Mini Rod Tractor Pulls.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
• 10 a.m. — Mini Pony/Small Livestock Show.
• 4 p.m. — Animal Judging Contest.
• 4 p.m. — Grounds and gates open.
• 4 p.m. — Fair Exhibits open.
• 5 p.m. — Carnival opens.
• 7 p.m. — Hot Truck and Tractor Pull.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
• 9 a.m. — Cowboy Challenge.
• 10 a.m. — Grounds and gates open.
• 11 a.m. — Lawn and Garden Tractor Pulls.
• Noon — Fair Exhibits open.
• Noon — Carnival opens.
• 1 p.m. — Youth and Ag Livestock Auction.
• 3 p.m. — Demo Derby registration.
• 6:30 p.m. — Power Wheels Demo Derby.
• 7 p.m. — Full-Size, Mid-Size and Youth Demo Derbies.
• 6 to 8 p.m. — Fair Exhibits released.