MADISON TWP. – A 33-year-old Wexford woman is facing charges stemming from an altercation on May 9 at approximately 6:40 p.m. in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Miranda Leigh Stull was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a home along Maple Grove Road for a report of a domestic dispute between Stull and her brother, James Anthony Ganoe.
At the scene, troopers first spoke with Stull, who reported that the fight broke out in the shed at the back of the property. Stull alleged that Ganoe attempted to shove her out of the shed, almost causing her to fall. She said that she tried to grab Ganoe as she was falling and that he may have been scratched in the process.
During a separate interview at the scene, police said Ganoe explained that Stull had unexpectedly showed up at his home and started a verbal argument which eventually became physical.
As he was trying to get Stull away from him, Stull allegedly grabbed Ganoe by the shirt and necklace, digging her nails into his skin. She then reportedly swung at Ganoe, striking him in the temple.
Ganoe also alleged that at one point, Stull retrieved a firearm from her purse and pointed the gun in the air, an action in which Ganoe took as a threat.
Police said Ganoe had injuries consistent with his report.
Charges were filed May 9 by Trooper Leopold Cleveland with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.