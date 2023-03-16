NEW BETHLEHEM – A 28-year-old Shippenville woman is facing charges after she was accused of conspiring in a recent skill machines theft in New Bethlehem.
Amanda Mae Blair was charged with conspiracy of theft and criminal mischief.
Amanda Blair allegedly conspired with John Aitken Blair III in the early morning hours of Feb. 5 to steal money from the New Bethlehem Skills location, which is owned by Shane Bish.
According to court documents, between 4 and 6:50 a.m., John Blair entered the Broad Street skills location, where he damaged and stole more than $5,000 from six skill games, one money payout machine and an ATM.
As the crime was occurring, police said Amanda Blair was driving a Kia vehicle around the area. She was observed crossing Broad Street at 6:40 a.m. and pulling into the gas pumps. She left at 6:45 a.m., but returned to the gas station a short time later and left again at 6:48 a.m.
During that time, police said Amanda got out of the vehicle a couple of times before leaving the gas station, crossing Broad Street to the north.
While speaking to state police on Feb. 16 at the Clarion County Jail, John Blair reportedly explained that Amanda dropped him off at the skills location while he committed the theft.
He also allegedly admitted that he had talked to Amanda on the phone while the crime was taking place, and that she later picked him up behind the building.
John said that he split the stolen money evenly with Amanda, reports state.
Police said the New Bethlehem cell tower showed that both Amanda and John were using the tower during the time of the theft.
During an interview on Feb. 21, Amanda reportedly admitted that she had been with John at the time of the theft.
She explained that she remained in the vehicle at the gas station and that she later drove behind the building to pick up John, reports state. Amanda also said that she had been on the phone with John during that time and had an idea of what he was doing.
Amanda allegedly said that she also saw John get the coat he was wearing and the bag he was carrying at the time of the theft out of the vehicle she was driving.
Charges against Amanda Blair were filed Feb. 22 by Trooper Kyle Freeman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.