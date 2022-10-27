MADISON TWP. – A 79-year-old Indiana woman was killed in a house fire on Sunday, Oct. 23 in Madison Township (Armstrong County).
Judith A. Zacherl reportedly suffered fatal injuries in the blaze that occurred just before 1 p.m. along Rimerton Road.
According to reports, state police responded to the Allegheny River village of Rimer at approximately 2 p.m. for a report of a residential fire with entrapment.
The house was reportedly fully engulfed when the Pine-Templeton Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, but crews had the fire under control in around 15 minutes.
Zacherl, who was unable to get out of the home, was discovered in the living room where she was last seen by her husband, reports state. Her husband, whose name was not released, escaped the fire unharmed.
Zacherl died from injuries suffered in the fire and was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers. No autopsy will be performed, and the cause of death was ruled as accidental carbon monoxide asphyxiation.
The residence, which was a summer home, was a total loss, according to reports. There are no signs of foul play, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by Armstrong State Police and the state police Fire Marshall. The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office also continues to investigate the incident.
Eight fire companies reportedly responded to the scene. It was also reported that some firefighters had to be evaluated on scene for heat exhaustion, and one firefighter was transported to the hospital to get stitches for a cut.
Funeral arrangements for Zacherl are being handled by the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home in Indiana.