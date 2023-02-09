UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Extension will host the “Woodland Owners Conference” from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the Clarion campus of PennWest University located at 80 Greenville Avenue in Clarion.
The workshop will cover: the basics of selling timber, solar leasing activities and contracts, how to create an effective wildlife habitat and how to enjoy wild, edible plants.
This conference is aimed at helping woodland owners understand sustainable management options to maintain a healthy and diverse forest.
Woodland owners and any interested members of the public may attend. Space is limited. Preregistration is required. For more, visit .psu.edu/woodland-owners-conference.